Who Will The San Francisco 49ers Play In 2017?

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — With a disaster of a season over and the team looking to rebuild with a new GM and new head coach, the San Francisco 49ers are going to face the toughest and one of the weakest divisions in the league.
Because of the way the NFL handles its scheduling, we know who the 49ers will play based on the final standings. When these games will happen won’t be revealed until the spring.
DIVISION
Every season the 49ers will play each divisional opponent twice:
- Los Angeles Rams
- Arizona Cardinals
- Seattle Seahawks
NFC EAST
One of two divisions the 49ers will face this season (Home games in bold). The NFC East had the most wins between its four teams in 2016.
- Dallas Cowboys
- New York Giants
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Washington Redskins
AFC SOUTH
The other division the 49ers will face this season (Home games in bold). The 49ers’ own division and the AFC North are the only ones that fared worse than the AFC South in 2016. And the 49ers will host the two worst teams.
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Tennessee Titans
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
SAME RANK
The final two games will be against teams who are ranked the same in the two remaining divisions in the NFC. (Home games in bold). And that means another trip to Chicago.
- Carolina Panthers
- Chicago Bears