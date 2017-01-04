Bikram Yoga Founder Ordered To Turn Over Proceeds After Sexual Harassment Suit

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The founder of Bikram yoga has been ordered to turn over all proceeds from his global fitness business to go toward a $6.8 million judgment his former legal adviser won against him last year in a sexual harassment and wrongful termination lawsuit.
The ruling by a judge in Los Angeles orders Bikram Choudhury to turn over funds from his book sales and from the nearly 700 yoga studios that pay to use his name.
The former adviser, Minakshi Jafa-Bodden said in the lawsuit that Choudhury fired her when she refused to help him cover up a rape allegation, and that he inappropriately touched her.
Jafa-Bodden worked as head of legal and international affairs at Choudhury’s Los Angeles yoga school from spring 2011 until March 2013
Choudhury built a business empire around the yoga style that is performed in rooms up to 100 degrees.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.