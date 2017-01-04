Damien Barling: What WWE Fans Want In 2016

Damien Barling lists some of the things he thinks WWE fans want in 2016. Check it out below.
• A debut as impactful as AJ Styles last year at the Royal Rumble.
• Related – Samoa Joe on the main roster.
• Also related – Shinsuke Nakamura on the main roster.
• The Undertaker winning the Royal Rumble.
• The Undertaker going on to face John Cena at Wrestlemania.
• An edgier John Cena (I think we may have seen this in his return to Smackdown Live)
• A Wrestlemania main event free of Roman Reigns.
• Related – A Roman Reigns heel turn.
• A Wrestlemania that doesn’t suck.
• Finn Balor.
• Related – The Bullet Club…or The Balor Club.
• Raw needs to be as entertaining as Smackdown Live.
• Related – less Stephanie McMahon.
• Also related – is the Triple H Seth Rollins thing ever gonna have a payoff?
• Put all the women on one show.
• Put the Cruiserweights on Smackdown.
• We don’t need Braun Strohman stuffed down our throats (more so then we already have).
• More Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho.
• Related – The Owens Jericho break-up.
• Meaningful PPV main events.
• The Miz in the WWE title picture.
• Ohh, wouldn’t it be great if John Cena won his 16th world title then the Miz cashed in his Money In The Bank briefcase right after?
• Brock Lesnar’s return to dominance.
• Less 20 minute talking segments to start Raw
• Related – even less Stephanie McMahon.
• Ronda Rousey!!!!
• Related – not against Stephanie McMahon.
• The return of Hulk Hogan.
• The return of Hulk Hogan’s Rock N Wrestling to the WWE Network.
• Sasha Banks heel turn.
• Please get rid of the Hell in a Cell PPV. Its made the match worthless.
• In fact, get rid of Hell in a Cell for a year or two, that way when it return, it matters.
• CM Punk!!!!! (I know, I know)