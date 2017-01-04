‘Hot Convict’ Jeremy Meeks Now Apparently Living The High Life

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Stockton’s “Mugshot McDreamy” Jeremy Meeks looks to be living a life of luxury now.
Meeks was arrested and convicted for felony weapon charges back in 2014. His mugshot was posted to the Stockton Police Department and was garnered thousands of likes, shares and comments about how it looked like a modeling headshot.
Meeks was released from prison last March and has since pursed a modeling career – and he seems to be doing very well.
His recent posts to Instagram show him celebrating the holidays in a mansion and posing with a $150,000 Maserati.