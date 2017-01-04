Interstate 80 Closed As Avalanche Concerns Rise In Sierra

COLFAX (CBS13) — The middle part of a stormy week has created dangerous conditions for drivers in the Sierra, shutting down a major highway for several hours.

Interstate 80 was closed for several hours on Wednesday and is expected to be closed into the early morning hours on Thursday. Even cars with chains and snow tires had issues, forcing the Nevada Highway Patrol to close the road leading to the Mount Rose Ski Resort.

Alan Snyder drove up the hill before the road was closed, but never made it skiing. He was forced to turn around after an avalanche blocked the parking lot.

Safety crews at Kirkwood broke out the big guns to battle the dangerous conditions.

“What they are doing is trying to trigger areas that might be loose -knock that shear layer off so a skier doesn’t actually knock it off,” said Kevin Cooper.

Crews use various kinds of charges to blast the snow and experts will also ski well-known avalanche trigger areas to knock snow loose then pack it down.

But while they do it, slopes like the one at Sierra at Tahoe are closed.

“Any closures that we do have are closed for a reason,” said Thea Hardy. “We ask guests to never dip through lines or go past closure signs. It’s one of those things you definitely need to respect the trail safety crew and stay where the trails are open.”