Sacramento Police Investigating Possible Sighting Of Utah Teen Missing Since 2015

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A teen missing since 2015 could be in the Sacramento area, authorities say.
Macin Darrin Smith has not been seen since Sept. 1, 2015 in St. George, Utah. He would now be 18-years-old.
Tuesday, Sacramento Fire tweeted that Macin’s family believes he could be in Sacramento.
According to the Sacramento Police Department, a resident in North Natomas posted a comment to their Facebook page stating they possibly saw Macin.
Detectives are now investigating.
Macin stands about 6’4” and has blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing size 14 Nike basketball shoes that were black in color with blue soles and green eyelets and accents.
Anyone who possibly sees him is asked to call authorities.