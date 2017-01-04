Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys start the show talking about the Kings 120 to 113 win over the Nuggets last night in Denver, and previewed tonight's game against the Miami Heat. Next, the guys discussed the NFL coaching vacancies and who are the best candidates for the job.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys started by talking about some of the crazy NFL stats of the year and "Three The Hard Way." Next, the guys talked about the NFL Hall of Fame Finalists, and who they thing should get in. Finally, the guys talked some college sports with a crazy end to the Kansas/Kansas State game and the Lane Kiffin and Nick Saban feud.

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys start the hour with Sam Amick, USA Today/KHTK NBA Insider, to talk all things NBA. The guys then spent some time talking about the NFL season awards and who they thing will the MVP. Finally, the guys ended the hour by previewing tonight's Kings and Heat game at the Golden One Center tonight.