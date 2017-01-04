WEATHER: Weather center | Traffic center | Creek & river levels | Get our weather app | Share your photos

The Dream Team is in The House: The Lo-Down – 1/4

January 4, 2017 3:18 PM
Filed Under: NBA, NFL, Oakland Raiders, Sacramento Kings, Sam Amick, San Francisco 49ers, The Lo-Down

Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys start the show talking about the Kings 120 to 113 win over the Nuggets last night in Denver, and previewed tonight’s game against the Miami Heat. Next, the guys discussed the NFL coaching vacancies and who are the best candidates for the job.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

 

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys started by talking about some of the crazy NFL stats of the year and “Three The Hard Way.”  Next, the guys talked about the NFL Hall of Fame Finalists, and who they thing should get in. Finally, the guys talked some college sports with a crazy end to the Kansas/Kansas State game and the Lane Kiffin and Nick Saban feud.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 04: DeMarcus Cousins #15 of the Sacramento Kings celebrates with Darren Collison #7 against the New York Knicks during the second half at Madison Square Garden on December 4, 2016 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys start the hour with Sam Amick, USA Today/KHTK NBA Insider, to talk all things NBA. The guys then spent some time talking about the NFL season awards and who they thing will the MVP. Finally, the guys ended the hour by previewing tonight’s Kings and Heat game at the Golden One Center tonight. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

