WEATHER: Weather center | Traffic conditions | Download our weather app | Share your snow photos

Tickets & Traitors; The Drive – 01/04/17

January 4, 2017 9:25 AM
Filed Under: Connor Cook, Golden State Warriors, Jed York, Jerry Rice, Oakland Raiders, Sacramento Kings, Samsung, San Francisco 49ers, Tom Brady

HOUR 1:

gio and jones Tickets & Traitors; The Drive 01/04/17Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk about sharing tickets with opposing fans before Morning Brew featuring the Kings, Jed York, and the Oakland Raiders. Then, CBS Radio’s Brian Jones of Gio & Jones joins The Drive for some top-tier CBS Sports Radio banter. Finally, the giving tickets to opposing fans debate gets out of control.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Brian Jones interview here:

 

HOUR 2:

BUFFALO, NY - OCTOBER 30: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks to throw against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at New Era Field on October 30, 2016 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Dave, Kayte, and Nate recap the Kings win over the Nuggets last night before 4 Down Territory featuring Connor Cook, the San Francisco 49ers, Zach Zenner, and Tom Brady. Then, they continue a conversation about the greatest player in the history of the NFL before transitioning back into extended Kings coverage.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 3:

SAN JOSE, CA - OCTOBER 6: Willie Cauley-Stein #00 of the Sacramento Kings handles the ball against Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors on October 6, 2016 at SAP Center in San Jose, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2016 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)

(Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)

Radio voice of the Oakland Raiders, Greg Papa, joins The Drive for the first time since Derek Carr’s injury to preview the Raiders first playoff game in over a decade this weekend. Then it’s back to the sharing tickets with opposing fans conversation.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Greg Papa interview here:

More from The Drive With Dave, Kayte and Nate
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia