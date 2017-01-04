HOUR 1:
Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk about sharing tickets with opposing fans before Morning Brew featuring the Kings, Jed York, and the Oakland Raiders. Then, CBS Radio’s Brian Jones of Gio & Jones joins The Drive for some top-tier CBS Sports Radio banter. Finally, the giving tickets to opposing fans debate gets out of control.
HOUR 2:
Dave, Kayte, and Nate recap the Kings win over the Nuggets last night before 4 Down Territory featuring Connor Cook, the San Francisco 49ers, Zach Zenner, and Tom Brady. Then, they continue a conversation about the greatest player in the history of the NFL before transitioning back into extended Kings coverage.
HOUR 3:
Radio voice of the Oakland Raiders, Greg Papa, joins The Drive for the first time since Derek Carr’s injury to preview the Raiders first playoff game in over a decade this weekend. Then it’s back to the sharing tickets with opposing fans conversation.
