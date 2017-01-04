WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Real-time traffic conditions
What WWE Fans Want, And Don’t Want In 2017

January 4, 2017 10:39 AM By Damien Barling
Filed Under: 2017, New Year, wwe

WWE fans, what are you looking forward to in the new year? Here’s a list of what WWE fans want and don’t want in 2017:

  • A debut as impactful as AJ Styles last year at the Royal Rumble.
  • Related – Samoa Joe on the main roster.
  • Also related – Shinsuke Nakamura on the main roster.
  • The Undertaker winning the Royal Rumble.
  • The Undertaker going on to face John Cena at Wrestlemania.
  • An edgier John Cena (I think we may have seen this in his return to Smackdown Live)
  • A Wrestlemania main event free of Roman Reigns.
  • Related – A Roman Reigns heel turn.
  • A Wrestlemania that doesn’t suck.
  • Finn Balor.
  • Related – The Bullet Club…or The Balor Club.
  • Raw needs to be as entertaining as Smackdown Live.
  • Related – less Stephanie McMahon.
  • Also related – is the Triple H Seth Rollins thing ever gonna have a payoff?
  • Put all the women on one show.
  • Put the Cruiserweights on Smackdown.
  • We don’t need Braun Strohman stuffed down our throats (more so then we already have).
  • More Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho.
  • Related – The Owens Jericho break-up.
  • Meaningful PPV main events.
  • The Miz in the WWE title picture.
  • Ohh, wouldn’t it be great if John Cena won his 16th world title then the Miz cashed in his Money In The Bank briefcase right after?
  • Brock Lesnar’s return to dominance.
  • Less 20 minute talking segments to start Raw
  • Related – even less Stephanie McMahon.
  • Ronda Rousey!!!!
  • Related – not against Stephanie McMahon.
  • The return of Hulk Hogan.
  • The return of Hulk Hogan’s Rock N Wrestling to the WWE Network.
  • Sasha Banks heel turn.
  • Please get rid of the Hell in a Cell PPV. Its made the match worthless.
  • In fact, get rid of Hell in a Cell for a year or two, that way when it return, it matters.
  • CM Punk!!!!! (I know, I know)
