WWE fans, what are you looking forward to in the new year? Here’s a list of what WWE fans want and don’t want in 2017:
- A debut as impactful as AJ Styles last year at the Royal Rumble.
- Related – Samoa Joe on the main roster.
- Also related – Shinsuke Nakamura on the main roster.
- The Undertaker winning the Royal Rumble.
- The Undertaker going on to face John Cena at Wrestlemania.
- An edgier John Cena (I think we may have seen this in his return to Smackdown Live)
- A Wrestlemania main event free of Roman Reigns.
- Related – A Roman Reigns heel turn.
- A Wrestlemania that doesn’t suck.
- Finn Balor.
- Related – The Bullet Club…or The Balor Club.
- Raw needs to be as entertaining as Smackdown Live.
- Related – less Stephanie McMahon.
- Also related – is the Triple H Seth Rollins thing ever gonna have a payoff?
- Put all the women on one show.
- Put the Cruiserweights on Smackdown.
- We don’t need Braun Strohman stuffed down our throats (more so then we already have).
- More Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho.
- Related – The Owens Jericho break-up.
- Meaningful PPV main events.
- The Miz in the WWE title picture.
- Ohh, wouldn’t it be great if John Cena won his 16th world title then the Miz cashed in his Money In The Bank briefcase right after?
- Brock Lesnar’s return to dominance.
- Less 20 minute talking segments to start Raw
- Related – even less Stephanie McMahon.
- Ronda Rousey!!!!
- Related – not against Stephanie McMahon.
- The return of Hulk Hogan.
- The return of Hulk Hogan’s Rock N Wrestling to the WWE Network.
- Sasha Banks heel turn.
- Please get rid of the Hell in a Cell PPV. Its made the match worthless.
- In fact, get rid of Hell in a Cell for a year or two, that way when it return, it matters.
- CM Punk!!!!! (I know, I know)