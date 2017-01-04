Yosemite National Park May Close Due To Flooding Fears This Weekend

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Heavy rains expected later this week may close Yosemite National Park.
The National Park Service warned parkgoers on Wednesday that a storm that’s supposed to extend through the weekend may force Yosemite to close.
Rainfall between now and the end of the weekend is expected to send the Merced River well over flood stage and impact roads and infrastructure in the area.
Anyone traveling to Yosemite this week should either call 209-372-0200 or visit www.nps.gov/yose for the latest conditions.
Flooding from rains in 1997 forced the park to close in January of that year and it remained closed until March because of repairs. Officials are confident a repeat of that long closure won’t happen because of improvements made in the last 20 years.