Butte County Evidence Tech Accused Of Stealing Weapons, Drugs From Building

OROVILLE (CBS13) – A former evidence technician is accused of stealing items while she worked for the Butte County Sheriff’s Office.
Kathleen Acosta was arrested back on New Year’s Day. She had resigned from the department in May 2016 in light of an investigation into her alleged mishandling of property in the evidence building.
Independent auditors looked into the case and revealed nothing of note, but detectives now believe it is because Acosta allegedly falsified documents.
Detectives have been reevaluating the case after Acosta’s car was stopped in a recent incident. Officers discovered a gun, meth and prescription drugs still in sheriff’s office evidence packaging inside of Acosta’s car that day.
A search of Acosta’s home and storage units uncovered even more items stolen from the evidence building, including prescription drugs and 19 weapons that were slated to be destroyed.
Acosta had served with the department as a sheriff’s clerk and correctional officer for eight years. She had worked as an evidence tech since 2014.
After her arrest, Acosta was booked at Butte County Jail. She is facing charges of grand theft, embezzlement and unlawful possession of prescription drugs.