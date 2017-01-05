First Restaurant Opens At Sacramento’s Downtown Commons

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The face of Downtown is changing. As crews work to finish the downtown commons, near the Golden 1 Center, the commons’ first restaurant officially opened it’s doors to the public.

Sauced BBQ and Spirits is a Southern style restaurant and was one of the first tenants to announce they were moving into the new development back in 2015.

The new restaurant is located on 7th and K street, right next to the 24-Hour Fitness.

If you love a little country flair, southern BBQ and are maybe considering a cheat day for your New Year’s resolution, you’ll enjoy the arena’s new finger licking neighbor.

“I think it’s great, loving it, the atmosphere is awesome,” said Jacqui Mylove-Holman of Land Park.

Sauced is the newest building block to the 1 billion dollar investment by the Kings in downtown Sacramento.

“To be right outside this brand new arena, the crown jewel of Sacramento, I have to pinch myself to think did we really do this,” said Lance Laxson, Sauced General Manager.

Laxson says “our brisket is from the South, from Texas. Our ribs are Kansas city style, and our pulled pork is from carolina.”

And with over 25 –70 inch 4-k TV’s, some patrons say it will be a great place to watch games.

“The things that are coming, are a little cooler, chicer, but they’re about Sacramento,” said Shara Murphy of Sacramento.

A Kings spokesperson says shops, a Century Theater, and more restaurants will soon be announced.

Punch Bowl– a restaurant and game hall is set to open this summer.

And as for the 250-room Kimpton Sawyer hotel, it was supposed to open in the spring, but is now set for the summer.

“I live in Modesto, and it will be nice to come to the game, or a show, and enjoy the downtown area at the same time,” said Sam Aguirre.

The restaurant location was once a Hard Rock Cafe, and the owners kept the stage from the Hard Rock days, and the venue will host some local bands.

The restaurant is open for lunch until 11 p.m. on weeknights and until 1 a.m. on weekends.