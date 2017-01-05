WEATHER: Storm arrives this weekend Forecast | Creek & river levels | Sandbag locations | Weather app | Traffic

Help Me, Help You: The Lo-Down – 1/5

January 5, 2017 3:14 PM
In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys started the show talking about the Kings 107 to 102 loss to the Miami Heat last night.  They also talked about the Western Conference in the NBA, and which “Bad Team” is going to make the playoffs this year. Finally, the guys talked about which NFL team they would like to see in Hard Knocks next season.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

In the second hour of the show the guys start with “Three The Hard Way.”  Next, the guys talk about the 20th Anniversary of Jerry Maguire, and how great of a movie it still is.  Finally, the guys end the hour talking about Clemson “grabbing” different Ohio State players in their playoff games, and Tiger Woods committing to 3 PGA events to begin the year.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk about the 49ers GM and Head Coach search and talk about some of the candidates that are available for the job.  Next, the guys talked about “conflict” in Sports and why fans like hearing about it so much.  Finally, the guys closed the show by previewing tonight’s Thunder Rockets game tonight.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

