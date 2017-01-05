Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys started the show talking about the Kings 107 to 102 loss to the Miami Heat last night. They also talked about the Western Conference in the NBA, and which "Bad Team" is going to make the playoffs this year. Finally, the guys talked about which NFL team they would like to see in Hard Knocks next season.

Listen to hour one here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/hour-15.mp3

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys start with "Three The Hard Way." Next, the guys talk about the 20th Anniversary of Jerry Maguire, and how great of a movie it still is. Finally, the guys end the hour talking about Clemson "grabbing" different Ohio State players in their playoff games, and Tiger Woods committing to 3 PGA events to begin the year.

Listen to hour two here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/hour-25.mp3

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk about the 49ers GM and Head Coach search and talk about some of the candidates that are available for the job. Next, the guys talked about "conflict" in Sports and why fans like hearing about it so much. Finally, the guys closed the show by previewing tonight's Thunder Rockets game tonight.