Man In Wheelchair Struck, Killed By Big Rig In Central California

January 5, 2017 8:37 AM
Filed Under: Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a Central California man in a wheelchair was killed after he was run over by a trailer pulled by a big rig truck.

The Fresno Bee reports the incident happened Wednesday afternoon in Visalia.

Police say the tractor-trailer was parked when the 34-year-old driver began pulling out.

For an unknown reason, the unidentified man was sitting in his wheelchair underneath the trailer and was struck.

He suffered major head trauma and died at the scene. The driver was not injured.

The victim’s name was not released pending notification of his family.

Police continue to investigate.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

