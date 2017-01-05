WEATHER: Weather center | Traffic center | Creek & river levels | Get our weather app | Share your photos

Man Suspected Of Assaulting Pregnant Fast Food Restaurant Employee

January 5, 2017 9:48 AM
Filed Under: Bay Area, Colma

COLMA (CBS13) – Authorities in one Bay Area city are looking for a man suspected of assaulting a pregnant employee at a Popeye’s Chicken last month.

The incident happened back on Dec. 14, but the Colma Police Department released surveillance footage of the suspect on Wednesday. Officers responded to the restaurant on Serramonte Boulevard to investigate a reported assault.

Officers found that a customer, apparently upset about an incomplete order, had jumped over the counter and forcibly demanded a refund.

The suspect jumped over the counter and aggressively confronted a pregnant employee, police say. (Credit: Colma Police Department)

The suspect jumped over the counter and aggressively confronted a pregnant employee, police say. (Credit: Colma Police Department)

The worker, fearing for the life of her child who was seven months along, gave the man money.

The man left, but he soon came back and spat in the pregnant woman’s face.

He was seen leaving the scene in a black Mercedes sedan. Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call police at (650) 997-8326.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia