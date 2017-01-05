Man Suspected Of Assaulting Pregnant Fast Food Restaurant Employee

COLMA (CBS13) – Authorities in one Bay Area city are looking for a man suspected of assaulting a pregnant employee at a Popeye’s Chicken last month.
The incident happened back on Dec. 14, but the Colma Police Department released surveillance footage of the suspect on Wednesday. Officers responded to the restaurant on Serramonte Boulevard to investigate a reported assault.
Officers found that a customer, apparently upset about an incomplete order, had jumped over the counter and forcibly demanded a refund.
The worker, fearing for the life of her child who was seven months along, gave the man money.
The man left, but he soon came back and spat in the pregnant woman’s face.
He was seen leaving the scene in a black Mercedes sedan. Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call police at (650) 997-8326.