HOUR 1:
Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk the Kings’ loss to the Heat, Russel Westbrook, and Raiders vs Texans for Morning Brew. Then, they dive into the stats and stories from last night’s Kings loss to a depleted Miami Heat team. Then, the gang talk the Sacramento Kings’ broadcast team and their legacy.
Listen to the whole hour here:
HOUR 2:
Dave, Kayte, and Nate debate weather or not making the playoffs would be a “successful season” for the Sacramento Kings. Then, 4 Down Territory featuring Terrell Owens, the NFL playoffs, the Chicago Bears, and the San Francisco 49ers. Finally, the gang give out their NFL season awards including MVP, Coach of the Year, Rookie of the Year, and more.
Listen to the whole hour here:
HOUR 3:
Dave, Kayte, and Nate dive back into the Kings conversation, focusing on the team’s struggles at the shooting guard position. Sacramento Kings guard Darren Collison joins The Drive to break down last night’s loss and discuss the latest around the team. Finally, some food talk to end the show.
Listen to the whole hour here:
Listen to the Darren Collison interview here: