NFL Award Time; The Drive – 01/05/17

January 5, 2017 9:09 AM
Filed Under: Aaron Rodgers, Andy Reid, Derek Carr, Miami Heat, Oakland Raiders, Sacramento Kings, Samsung, San Francisco 49ers, Tom Brady

HOUR 1:

Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk the Kings’ loss to the Heat, Russel Westbrook, and Raiders vs Texans for Morning Brew. Then, they dive into the stats and stories from last night’s Kings loss to a depleted Miami Heat team. Then, the gang talk the Sacramento Kings’ broadcast team and their legacy.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2:

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - DECEMBER 1: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys hands the ball off to Ezekiel Elliott #21in the first half of the game agains the Minnesota Vikings on December 1, 2016 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Dave, Kayte, and Nate debate weather or not making the playoffs would be a “successful season” for the Sacramento Kings. Then, 4 Down Territory featuring Terrell Owens, the NFL playoffs, the Chicago Bears, and the San Francisco 49ers. Finally, the gang give out their NFL season awards including MVP, Coach of the Year, Rookie of the Year, and more.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 3:

SACRAMENTO, CA - JANUARY 4: Arron Afflalo #40 of the Sacramento Kings high-fives Darren Collison #7 and Garrett Temple #17 of the Sacramento Kings during a game against the Miami Heat on January 4, 2017 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

Dave, Kayte, and Nate dive back into the Kings conversation, focusing on the team’s struggles at the shooting guard position. Sacramento Kings guard Darren Collison joins The Drive to break down last night’s loss and discuss the latest around the team. Finally, some food talk to end the show.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Darren Collison interview here:

