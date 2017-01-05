Police, SWAT Searching For Suspect After South Sacramento Chase

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police say one suspect has been taken into custody after a short chase in south Sacramento.
It started when police responded to a call of shots fired at Demaret Drive and 51 Avenue a little after midnight Thursday morning.
Two suspects took off in a car, with one allegedly firing off a shot at officers.
The chase ended two blocks away. SWAT officers responded to the neighborhood and police urged residents to stay inside.
A little after 6:30 a.m., police announced that one suspect had been detained. Two guns were also found by authorities.
Police remain at the scene investigating.