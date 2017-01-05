WEATHER: Weather center | Traffic center | Creek & river levels | Get our weather app | Share your photos

Police, SWAT Searching For Suspect After South Sacramento Chase

January 5, 2017 6:47 AM
Filed Under: Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police say one suspect has been taken into custody after a short chase in south Sacramento.

It started when police responded to a call of shots fired at Demaret Drive and 51 Avenue a little after midnight Thursday morning.

Two suspects took off in a car, with one allegedly firing off a shot at officers.

The chase ended two blocks away. SWAT officers responded to the neighborhood and police urged residents to stay inside.

A little after 6:30 a.m., police announced that one suspect had been detained. Two guns were also found by authorities.

Police remain at the scene investigating.

