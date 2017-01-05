WEATHER: Storm arrives this weekend Weather center | Traffic center | Creek & river levels | Sandbag locations | Get our weather app

Sacramento Region Sandbag Locations

January 5, 2017 10:30 AM

Numerous counties around the Sacramento region operate sandbag locations when weather gets rough. The following links will take you to some of the areas where you can get sandbags.

El Dorado County
https://www.edcgov.us/Goverment.aspx?id=30064771801

Elk Grove
http://www.elkgrovecity.org/city_hall/departments_divisions/public_works/drainage/sandbag_distribution/

Sacramento County
http://www.waterresources.saccounty.net/stormready/Pages/Sandbag-Information.aspx

Solano County
https://www.solanocounty.com/depts/oes/grs/flood/sandbags_and_information.asp

San Joaquin County
http://www.sjgov.org/oes/Sandbags_Sand.pdf

Yuba County
http://www.bepreparedyuba.org/pages/during/sandbagging.aspx

Placer County
http://www.placer.ca.gov/departments/ceo/emergency/sand%20and%20sandbag%20locations

