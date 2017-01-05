WEATHER: Storm arrives this weekend • Forecast | Creek & river levels | Sandbag locations | Weather app | Traffic

Setting the Table; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 1/5/17

January 5, 2017 7:18 PM
Hour 1 

(Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

Doug and Grant jump into Thursday’s show with a discussion on how bad of a loss it was last night for the Kings to lose to the Miami Heat.

Listen to hour one here:

 

 

 

Hour 2Sacramento Kings Coach Dave Joerger

In hour two of the show coach Dave Joerger joined the fellas to break down the loss last night against the Miami Heat, what he feels the team can accomplish on the 7 game home stand and some updates on some injuries bugging the team. All that and more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie heard daily on Sports 1140 KHTK.

Listen to hour two here: 

Hour 3 

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The NFL playoffs are upon us this weekend, listen as Doug and Grant get you set for the complete slate of games. Plus Hall of Famer Warren Moon stops bye to break down the Seahawks going into Saturday’s game vs the Lions. That plus more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie heard daily on Sports 1140 KHTK.

Listen to hour four here: 

Hour 4

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 In hour 4 Dan Miller, the voice of the Detroit Lions Dan Miller joined the show to discuss what the Lions need to do to get a victory in Seattle, plus listen as the fellas take on all callers recommending moves the Kings need to make to get better. That plus more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie heard daily on Sports 1140 KHTK.

Listen to hour four here: 

