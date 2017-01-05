Voluntary Evacuation Notices Issued To Flood-Prone Areas In Marysville

MARYSVILLE (CBS13) – A major storm is expected to hit Northern California over the weekend, and many agencies are busy trying to prepare.
Some people in Marysville are already getting ready to leave their homes and businesses.
STORM PREP: Sandbag Locations Around The Region
Sheriff’s deputies will be dropping off voluntary evacuation notices on Thursday in the areas of Simpson Lane and Dantoni Road – an area officials say is prone to flooding.
“These are locations that are historically vulnerable to flooding when we get these types of storms,” said Yuba County Emergency Services Manager Scott Bryan in a release.
Yuba County Emergency Services expects the Yuba River to reach a level of 83 feet by Monday, which would put it near flood stage.
Plants and orchards in the areas southeast of Marysville could also experience flooding.
Residents can pickup sandbags and sand at the Yuba County Corporation Yard at the Yuba County Airport in Olivehurst.