WEATHER: Storm arrives this weekend Forecast | Creek & river levels | Sandbag locations | Weather app | Traffic

Voluntary Evacuation Notices Issued To Flood-Prone Areas In Marysville

January 5, 2017 12:26 PM
Filed Under: flooding, Marysville

MARYSVILLE (CBS13) – A major storm is expected to hit Northern California over the weekend, and many agencies are busy trying to prepare.

Some people in Marysville are already getting ready to leave their homes and businesses.

STORM PREP: Sandbag Locations Around The Region

Sheriff’s deputies will be dropping off voluntary evacuation notices on Thursday in the areas of Simpson Lane and Dantoni Road – an area officials say is prone to flooding.

“These are locations that are historically vulnerable to flooding when we get these types of storms,” said  Yuba County Emergency Services Manager Scott Bryan in a release.

Yuba County Emergency Services expects the Yuba River to reach a level of 83 feet by Monday, which would put it near flood stage.

Plants and orchards in the areas southeast of Marysville could also experience flooding.

Residents can pickup sandbags and sand at the Yuba County Corporation Yard at the Yuba County Airport in Olivehurst.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia