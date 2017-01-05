Wet, Windy Weather Keeps Sacramento Tree Crews Busy

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — There is no resting for Sacramento tree companies weathering their own storm of calls for service this week.

“It’s an awful lot of fun solving problems,” arborist Jeffrey Strader said. “That’s what we do.”

Strader owns a “A Better Tree Service” with 10 employees.

“Crazy off the hook busy,” Strader said.

They’re all working overtime.

“It’s usually very early in the morning until late in the evening,” Strader said

CBS13 was with Strader on one call. A 50-foot-tall Silver Maple that crashed down in the storm overnight, uprooted from wind and rain. No one was hurt.

“All of this tissue layer is dead up in here,” Strader said.

Strader says the tree has the tell-take signs of a disease called “white rot.”

“Most likely began during the early years of our drought,” Strader said.

The Maple would have failed an arborist risk assessment test before it came down.

Strader says he’s getting 20 to 30 percent more calls this week from people concerned they need a tree removed-before it’s uprooted by the storms.

One easy test: look closely.

“Go out and walk around the tree,” Strader said. “Look at the trunk. Do you see bark missing–do you see holes?”

This stormy weather, leaving tree services scrambling to cover client calls.

Trying to stay on top of Sacramento’s troubled trees, before they topple over.

You can find a Certified Arborist and Tree Risk Assessor in your area by going to the website “treesaregood.org.”