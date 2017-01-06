14 Gates Open At Nimbus Dam As Region Makes Room For Rain

NIMBUS (CBS13) – With a storm the likes of which hasn’t hit Northern California in more than a decade taking aim at Northern California this weekend, officials are busy preparing the area’s waterways.
The Bureau of Reclamation is working to get ahead of the storm by incrementally releasing more water below the Nimbus Dam. Officials announced they would be increasing the flow from 3,500 cubic feet of water per second to 15,000 cubic feet per second.
Friday morning, 14 gates could be seen open at Nimbus Dam.
Officials say they are increasing the releases to accommodate the new water coming.
National Weather Service forecasters predict the rain to arrive Friday night. Wet weather will then continue all weekend – with heavier rain expected on Sunday, then another atmospheric river event between Tuesday and Wednesday.
A Flood Watch is in effect from 4 p.m. Saturday through 10 a.m. Wednesday.