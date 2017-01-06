HOUR 1:

Dave, Kayte, and Nate open the show talking about youth sports and parenting before Morning Brew featuring the NFL Playoffs, Sacramento Kings, and Oakland Raiders. Then, the gang talk coaching jobs in professional sports before former NFL quarterback and current CBS football analyst Trent Green joins The Drive to preview the NFL Playoffs.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Trent Green interview here:

HOUR 2:

Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk about the trade rumors involving Paul Millsap and the Sacramento Kings before 4 Down Territory featuring the NFL Playoffs, Chris Spielman, Sean Payton and Chris Berman. Then, Chris Landry of Landry Football joins The Drive for the first time in 2017 to share his thoughts on Wild Card Weekend in the NFL.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Chris Landry interview here:

HOUR 3:

USA Today’s Sam Amick joins The Drive to talk the latest with the trade rumors involving the Atlanta Hawks, plus more from around the NBA. Then, Seth Payne, former NFL tackle and current radio host in Houston, joins The Drive to give a Texans perspective on the match up with the Raiders this weekend. Finally, NFL MVP talk to end the show.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Sam Amick interview here:

Listen to the Seth Payne interview here: