A Busy Friday; The Drive – 01/06/17

January 6, 2017 9:23 AM
HOUR 1:

Trent GreenDave, Kayte, and Nate open the show talking about youth sports and parenting before Morning Brew featuring the NFL Playoffs, Sacramento Kings, and Oakland Raiders. Then, the gang talk coaching jobs in professional sports before former NFL quarterback and current CBS football analyst Trent Green joins The Drive to preview the NFL Playoffs.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Trent Green interview here:

 

HOUR 2:

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 1: Paul Millsap #4 of the Atlanta Hawks handles the ball against the San Antonio Spurs on January 1, 2017 at Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images)

(Photo by Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images)

Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk about the trade rumors involving Paul Millsap and the Sacramento Kings before 4 Down Territory featuring the NFL Playoffs, Chris Spielman, Sean Payton and Chris Berman. Then, Chris Landry of Landry Football joins The Drive for the first time in 2017 to share his thoughts on Wild Card Weekend in the NFL.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Chris Landry interview here:

 

HOUR 3:

HOUSTON, TX - NOVEMBER 27: Brock Osweiler #17 of the Houston Texans warms up before playing the San Diego Chargers at NRG Stadium on November 27, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

(Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

USA Today’s Sam Amick joins The Drive to talk the latest with the trade rumors involving the Atlanta Hawks, plus more from around the NBA. Then, Seth Payne, former NFL tackle and current radio host in Houston, joins The Drive to give a Texans perspective on the match up with the Raiders this weekend. Finally, NFL MVP talk to end the show.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Sam Amick interview here:

Listen to the Seth Payne interview here:

