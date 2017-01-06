Body Found At Cypress Lakes Golf Course In Vacaville

VACAVILLE (CBS13) – The body of a man was discovered at a Vacaville golf course operated by a Travis Air Force Base squadron Thursday afternoon.
The scene is at the Cypress Lakes Golf Course. Travis Air Force Base officials say around 1 p.m., a body was found at the golf course.
Due to the course being operated by the 60th Force Support Squadron, base personnel responded to the scene to investigate. However, the Solano County Sheriff’s Office has since taken over the investigation.
Investigators believe, at this time, the death was an accident. What exactly killed the person is not known at this time.
The man’s identity has not been released.