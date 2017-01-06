WEATHER: Storm arrives this weekend • Forecast | Creek & river levels | Sandbag locations | Weather app | Traffic

Body Found At Cypress Lakes Golf Course In Vacaville

January 6, 2017 9:18 AM
Filed Under: Travis Air Force Base, Vacaville

VACAVILLE (CBS13) – The body of a man was discovered at a Vacaville golf course operated by a Travis Air Force Base squadron Thursday afternoon.

The scene is at the Cypress Lakes Golf Course. Travis Air Force Base officials say around 1 p.m., a body was found at the golf course.

Due to the course being operated by the 60th Force Support Squadron, base personnel responded to the scene to investigate. However, the Solano County Sheriff’s Office has since taken over the investigation.

Investigators believe, at this time, the death was an accident. What exactly killed the person is not known at this time.

The man’s identity has not been released.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia