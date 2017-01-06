Darrell Steinberg Promises Openness As Mayor Of Sacramento

SACRMENTO (CBS13) — In his first night leading Sacramento’s City Council meeting, Darrell Steinberg proposed banning city work on private email accounts, and opening up closed door, ad hoc council meetings to the public.
“And nothing that your would say in private should be different in that type of official setting, than what you would say out in public,” Steinberg said.
Before the meeting Steinberg told CBS13 he will unveil the first part of His signature issue –combating Sacramento’s homeless crisis — in a first-ever joint session meeting with the Sacramento Board of Supervisors.
“And look I’m not going to give it away at this point, but I can tell you that our focus must be on increasing the inventory on permanent housing,” Steinberg said.
Steinberg also pledged he has no plan to try changing the city charter to a strong mayor system this term.
“I believe strongly that I can be a strong mayor under this system,” Steinberg said.