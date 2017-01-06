Forecast River Levels In Wilton Expected To Be Higher Than 2005 Storms

WILTON (CBS13) — Sandbags are a hot commodity in Sacramento County. People in Wilton were filling up dozens of them on Thursday in preparation for this weekends storm.

“More than we’re ready for,” said Robert Robbers who lives in Wilton.

“The big trick is trying to get it done before the rain starts coming down,” he said.

Robbers and his family loaded up dozens of sand bags to take home and stack along their driveway to protect their property.

“The water did come over a few spots last year and I want to get it just a little bit higher,” said Robbers.

He’s lived in Wilton for 30 years and has seen the water rise above the Cosumnes River many times, like in 2005.

“My parents had to come down in a motor home and evacuate the family while I was at work,” said Robbers.

He’s now installed several pumps and put in French gutters.

This weekend’s storm may rival 2005.

“A lot of areas may flood that have not seen flooding in quite some time,” said Courtney Obergfell with the National Weather Service.

She says they’re expecting historic river levels in Wilton.

“The purple line is what’s forecast to happen,” said Obergfell pointing at a chart of the Cosumnes River forecast.

At 13.2 feet, water breaches the south bank and can enter homes. That was the level in 2005.

With heavy rain in the hills, Obergfell says the forecast shows water levels hitting 15 feet on Sunday.

“We already put out 10,000 bags at this site alone,” said Matt Robinson.

He’s with the Department of Water Resources with Sacramento County.

Robinson says they aren’t taking any chances.

“Our plan is to make sure that the public has an opportunity to defend themselves against the storm,” said Robinson.

Wilton residents like Robbers are quickly constructing a better defense for this year.

“Hopefully having these additional sandbags out there will make the difference,” said Robbers.