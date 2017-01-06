Homeless Woman’s Path To Home Started With An RV

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A formerly homeless woman and her three children now have a roof above their heads, after they were helped by a good Samaritan.

Sarah Martinez was loaned an RV by Everyone Matters Ministries, where she has been living for about a year.

“I never thought it would get to the point where I would have to ask somebody for help,” said Sarah Martinez.

It’s been a long struggle for Martinez, who takes pride in being the backbone for her family. Last year, she had no choice but to pick up her three children and leave.

“I went from permanent housing to staying in a hotel for months and working of course, but it was hard so my paychecks were going to motels every week,” Martinez added.

But things changed when she met Pastor Steve Lindner from Everyone Matters Ministries.

“He came alongside me and helped me and my kids,” said Martinez.

Pastor Steve leased an RV to Martinez last April. Less than a year later, Martinez was approved to move into an apartment.

“I was excited, extremely excited, it seemed like it took forever,” said Martinez.

“In six months’ time, she went from homelessness with her kids into a transitional trailer and was able to get a three-bedroom apartment,” said Pastor Steve.

Martinez is a success story to the pastor, who has helped 21 other families transition from being homeless in the last year-and-a-half.

Living in an RV has been humbling for Martinez, who says she doesn’t want to re-live the experience again.

“I’m taking real estate classes and that way I don’t have to worry about falling into this again,” said Martinez.

Martinez has big dreams to become a realtor and own a big home – she’s just beginning her journey as she moves her family into a permanent home this upcoming week.

Pastor Steve was emotional when he heard about Martinez moving, and says families like hers are why he keeps helping the homeless.

“When we are able to help families in need, I know that it brings a smile to God’s face and certainly encourages me to continue doing what we are doing.”

Contact Everyone Matters Ministries if you would like to donate to help the homeless.