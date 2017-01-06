WEATHER: Storm arrives this weekend • Forecast | Creek & river levels | Sandbag locations | Weather app | Traffic

Investigators: Foreign Nation Likely Behind Anthem Breach

January 6, 2017 8:46 AM
Filed Under: Anthem Inc.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Investigators say a foreign government was likely behind a cyber breach of health insurance company Anthem Inc., which compromised more than 78 million consumers’ records.

The California Department of Insurance says Anthem has agreed to make $260 million worth of improvements to its information security systems. It will also provide credit protection to consumers whose information was compromised.

Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones says investigators found with a “significant degree of confidence” that the cyber attacker was acting on behalf of a foreign government. He did not identify the government.

Intruders cracked Anthem’s database in February 2014 with a phishing email. They gained remote access to that computer and at least 90 other systems.

They accessed Social Security numbers, birthdates and employment details for customers, all key ingredients for stealing someone’s identity.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

 

 

