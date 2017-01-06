WEATHER: Storm arrives this weekend • Forecast | Creek & river levels | Sandbag locations | Weather app | Traffic

Kaepernick Keeping His Word In Pledge To Donate $1M To Charities

January 6, 2017 12:30 PM
Filed Under: Colin Kaepernick

SANTA CLARA (CBS13) – Colin Kaepernick is keeping his word about donating to charities that help communities in need.

Back in August, the 49ers quarterback announced he would be pledging $1 million of his own money to charity. The generosity came as news began to spread about Kaepernick taking a knee during the national anthem in protest of racial injustice.

Kaepernick faced and continues to face intense criticism for the protest, which continued through the 49ers 2016 season.

Friday, in an Instagram post, Kaepernick announced he would be donating to UCSF for The Mni Wiconi Health Clinic Partnership at Standing Rock, Appetite For Change in Minneapolis, and Southsiders Organized for Unity and Liberation (SOUL) in Chicago.

In total, Kaepernick says he’s donated $300,000 so far.

Kaepernick’s has already donated to several other organizations as part of his pledge.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia