Kaepernick Keeping His Word In Pledge To Donate $1M To Charities

SANTA CLARA (CBS13) – Colin Kaepernick is keeping his word about donating to charities that help communities in need.
Back in August, the 49ers quarterback announced he would be pledging $1 million of his own money to charity. The generosity came as news began to spread about Kaepernick taking a knee during the national anthem in protest of racial injustice.
Kaepernick faced and continues to face intense criticism for the protest, which continued through the 49ers 2016 season.
Friday, in an Instagram post, Kaepernick announced he would be donating to UCSF for The Mni Wiconi Health Clinic Partnership at Standing Rock, Appetite For Change in Minneapolis, and Southsiders Organized for Unity and Liberation (SOUL) in Chicago.
Starting off the New Year strong! The third month of my Million Dollar Pledge is complete! $300k donated so far, $700k more to go toward the million to help people in oppressed communities! This month my donations went to UCSF for The Mni Wiconi Health Clinic Partnership at Standing Rock, Appetite For Change in Minneapolis, MN and Southsiders Organized for Unity and Liberation (SOUL) – Chicago, IL. Go to http://www.kaepernick7.com/ to see the details on how they'll be using the money to help their communities. Let's keep 2017 going strong!
In total, Kaepernick says he’s donated $300,000 so far.
Kaepernick’s has already donated to several other organizations as part of his pledge.