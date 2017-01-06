WEATHER: Storm arrives this weekend • Forecast | Creek & river levels | Sandbag locations | Weather app | Traffic
Severe Floods Similar To 2005 Forecast For Reno Amid Heavy Rains

January 6, 2017 11:00 AM
Filed Under: reno

SPARKS, Nev. (AP) – The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Reno area this weekend amid a deluge of rainfall and snow that caused at least one location to run out of sandbags.

The Truckee River is forecast to rise to its highest point in more than a decade. The Truckee flows from Lake Tahoe through Carson City and Reno.

An industrial area in the city of Sparks that includes warehouses and manufacturing facilities is believed to be the most vulnerable spot.

Authorities have set up more than a dozen locations around the Reno area where people can pick up sandbags. Sparks spokesman Adam Mayberry said one of the spots ran out Thursday but had it refilled by Friday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

