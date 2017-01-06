WEATHER: Storm arrives this weekend • Forecast | Creek & river levels | Sandbag locations | Weather app | Traffic
Wanna Taco Bout It: The Lo-Down – 1/6

January 6, 2017 3:18 PM
Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys started by talking about the Oakland Raiders playoff match up tomorrow against the Houston Texans in their first playoff game game in over ten years.  Next the guys talked about the NBA trade rumors, and if the Sacramento Kings will make any moves. Then somehow the discussion got into Jack in the Box tacos, and what if they are considered food or not.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys start with “Three The Hard Way.” This led into a discussion of what sequel they would like to see be made.  The guys also talked about the Buffalo Bills and Tyrod Taylor, and if their situation is about to turn ugly.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3 

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys start with their “Friday Five” where they let you know what to watch for this weekend in sports. Next, the guys talked about the NFL coaching vacancies, and what are the 49ers going to do this offseason. Finally, the guys end the show by previewing tonight’s Sacramento Kings LA Clippers game tonight.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

