What Is Milk? Dairy And Almond Industries Clash Over Four-Letter Word

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) – There’s a war on milk or what’s actually not milk and some lawmakers are taking action against “fake milk.”

“I think everybody knows what they’re buying at the end of the day,” said David Phippen, a local almond grower from Ripon.

Every handful of almonds you eat in the U.S. is grown and shipped from the Central Valley.

It also produces 80 percent of the world’s almonds. A portion of that is sold as almond milk.

“I think it would be kind of silly to call it almond juice or would we call it nut juice or milk juice? I think milk is pretty appropriate,” Phippen said.

He’s a third generation grower and believes consumers know what they’re buying and it’s clearly labeled.

“I really don’t think anyone is confused except for the lawmakers possibly,” he said.

Thirty-two members of congress from dairy states are urging the FDA to enforce the existing definition that milk comes from cows. The believe it’s misleading to the public.

We asked a registered dietitian, is that true?

“I think a lot of people are surprised when I point out the differences between the protein content,” said Andrea Chapin with Lodi Memorial.

But the bigger question, is almond, soy, or coconut milk actually milk?

“No,” she said. “Probably the biggest difference is the protein content,” she said.

Milk has 8 grams of protein as opposed to almond milk that only has one per glass. Chapin said it’s an alternative source, but shouldn’t be a nutritional replacement.

“I think what it comes down to at the end of the day is it’s a consumer’s choice,” Phippen said.

Almond growers don’t want to pick a fight with dairy farmers and say there’s room on the shelf for more than just one milk.

The FDA historically avoids weighing in on the milk label debate, but said they’re working on a response for congress.