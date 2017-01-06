Wilton At Center Of Sacramento County Flooding Concerns

WILTON (CBS13) — A big area of concern in Sacramento County with the upcoming storms is the Wilton area where county officials say water will likely go over the banks of the Consumnes River.

On Friday there was a constant stream of traffic at this fire station on Alta Mesa all day as residents lined up. Sand piles were quickly depleted and more trucks would soon make drop-offs.

Wilton resident Zack Konecki picked up sandbags for his family along with his buddy.

“We’re here to get some sand while we can”

At the nearby Konecki home the family remembers what their property looked like in the big storms of 1997 and 2005 and vowed this time they’ll be better prepared.

“In 1997 we came out and these propane tanks were upside down floating,” Heidi Konecki said.

They’ve since had those tanks raised up and locked in cement, but they say they realize they are still going to get hit by flooding.

“This area will be a lake,” says Konecki. “It will be a 5-acre lake.”

Pointing to a nearby creek she adds”That’s what will flood us, the creek right here will flow and it will back up here and will actually come across the road and it will be underwater.”

Today was a day for the family to get sandbags around the shed that holds wood pellets for the families fire.

The family’s two horses will be moved, 10 cats will come to the porch and they say the 14 ducks will manage to find a safe place.

Also a must do today, making adjustments to their well. Professionals lifted it to prevent water getting in.

“So that we don’t have to sand bag it. Because it’s that well that can get contaminated by whatever’s in the water”, says Konecki.

Husband Ken Konecki predicts a very different look to his homestead after the anticipated rains. Describing what a visitor might find he says, “two little house boats, that’s what you’ll see two little houseboats.”