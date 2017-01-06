Workers Focused On Making Sure Natomas Levees Continue Working

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — “We’ve never had a levee failure and we want to keep it that way,” said Don Caldwell while standing on top of the Natomas levee along Garden Highway.

He is a field supervisor for Reclamation District 1000, which has been patrolling the levees surrounding Natomas for 105 years.

“We’re going 24-7 starting Sunday morning,” said Caldwell.

He manages the 155,000-acre fortress. Surrounded by water, his levee walls secure hundreds of thousands of people and their property.

“We have to do our job,” said Caldwell, “it’s very important to do our job.”

There are 42 miles of levees holding back the rivers and seven pumping stations to move interior water out.

“We don’t want anything to happen in our district,” said Caldwell.

In 1986 there was a close call. The water began seeping through the Garden Highway levee. Caldwell hopes to avoid a repeat.

“These are brand new levees,” said Caldwell about the recently completed upgrade to the Natomas levee system.

Meanwhile, engineers like Tom Engler are coordinating an action plan on the chance something goes wrong.

“There could always be a problem when the water gets high,” said Engler.

The water from this weekend’s storm is expected to come within only inches of historical levels. Water could rise to near two to three feet from the tops of the levees at the Bear River, which is an area expected to hit flood stage by Sunday night.

“When the water comes up, it moves pretty fast,” said Engler, “trees may fall over or soil gets broken loose.”

He says crews will be in place if the levees need support.

People and businesses on the river side without levee protection are preparing as well.

“All of our picnic benches had to be moved up to higher ground,” said Brandon Gerrans, a manager at Swabbies bar, “getting all the equipment and electronic stuff picked up from the floors inside.”

Gerrans says in 2005 about three feet of water filled the building.

“It took about three months for the water to recede and they had to close down the entire time,” said Gerrans.

Anticipating a similar amount of water this year. Gerrans says his Monday commute could get interesting.

“It’s going to be fun to have to park a mile and a half away and try and canoe in.”