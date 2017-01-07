STORM WATCH: Forecast | Creek & river levels | Sandbag locations | Weather app | Traffic

Blogger Is Asked To Delete Info On Oregon Refuge Informants

January 7, 2017 1:22 PM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Federal prosecutors want a judge to order a California man to remove all information from his website about confidential informants involved in the takeover of a national wildlife refuge in Oregon last winter.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports (https://goo.gl/QGoxif ) that authorities say the information posted by 70-year-old Gary Hunt was turned over to defense attorneys in the case pursuant to a protective order that barred it from being shared with outside parties. Hunt has been involved in Operation Mutual Defense, a network of militias and supporters founded by Ryan Payne, one of the refuge occupation’s organizers.

Occupation leader Ammon Bundy and six others were acquitted of conspiracy and other charges after a five-week trial that ended Oct. 27; a trial for seven other defendants looms. Hunt argues that the court’s protective order doesn’t apply to him.

___

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia