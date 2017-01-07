Kings To Be Featured On NBA’s First-Ever Facebook Live Game Stream

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The NBA has announced plans to stream a regular-season game via Facebook Live for the first time.
Sunday’s home game against the Golden State Warriors — the team’s fourth annual “Bollywood night” — will be available to fans in India across the Facebook Pages of the Kings, the NBA and The Warriors.
The Facebook stream will feature the league’s newly released “NBA Mobile View” feed, delivering a closer shot of the action optimized for viewing on the smaller screens of tablets and phones.
The game is scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m.