Sacramento Sheriff’s Detectives Make Two Arrests In Dec. 12 Homicide Investigation

FOOTHILL FARMS, SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CALIF. (CBS13) — Sacramento County Sheriff deputies arrested two men for their alleged involvement in the murder of Sungaya Fleming, a Sacramento woman who was shot on the 4800 block of Myrtle Ave. Monday, Dec. 12.
Homicide detectives arrested Tyquil Armstrong, 21, and Jerrell Jackson, 21, of Sacramento Friday, Jan. 6.
Jerrell Jackson was already in custody for being an ex-felon in possession of ammunition and a violation of his Post Release Community Supervision (AB109). He was add-booked on the charges of murder and attempted murder.
Tyquil Armstrong was arrested without incident by detectives of the Sheriff’s Major Crimes Bureau and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on the charge of murder and attempted murder. Both Jackson and Armstrong are currently ineligible for bail, and scheduled to be arraigned in Sacramento Superior Court on January 10, 2017.
A little before 9:00 p.m. on December 12, 2016, the Sheriff’s Communication Center received several 911 calls in regards to shots fired in the 4800 block of Myrtle Avenue in Sacramento. Further calls stated there were multiple victims shot inside an apartment.
Deputies responded to the scene, and located four victims inside an apartment suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were 38-year-old Sungaya Fleming, a 39-year-old female, 21-year-old male, and a 15-year-old female. Deputies immediately rendered medical aid to the victims. Sacramento Metro Fire responded and transported the victims to local hospitals. On December 19, 2016, Sungaya Fleming died at a local hospital from injuries she sustained during the December 12th shooting. The other three victims are recovering.
