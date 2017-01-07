Sacramento Sheriff’s Detectives Make Two Arrests In Dec. 12 Homicide Investigation

Jerrell Jackson was already in custody for being an ex-felon in possession of ammunition and a violation of his Post Release Community Supervision (AB109). He was add-booked on the charges of murder and attempted murder. Tyquil Armstrong was arrested without incident by detectives of the Sheriff’s Major Crimes Bureau and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on the charge of murder and attempted murder. Both Jackson and Armstrong are currently ineligible for bail, and scheduled to be arraigned in Sacramento Superior Court on January 10, 2017.

Pictured Above: (L) Tyquil Armstrong, (R) Jerrell Jackson