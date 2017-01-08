Caltrans Quickly Cleans Up Mudslide On I-80 In Sierra

TRUCKEE (CBS13) – It looks bad, but Caltrans crews were well-prepared and were able to keep a mudslide from affecting traffic in the high Sierra for long.
The scene was on westbound Interstate 80, east of Donner Lake Road.
California Highway Patrol’s Truckee division says the mudslide came down and blocked the roadway.
However, thanks to quick work from Caltrans, the mess was cleaned up quickly and traffic was only briefly affected.
Caltrans crews have been busy up and down Sierra and Valley roadways cleaning up messes left by the storm that rolled through.
Flood warnings and watches remain in effect, while a severe avalanche danger warning is in effect for the Sierra.