STORM WATCH: Forecast | Creek & river levels | Sandbag locations | Weather app | Traffic

Flood Warnings Issued For Small Streams Across NorCal

January 8, 2017 6:42 AM
Filed Under: Flood Warning, National Weather Service

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Officials have issued a Flood Warning for small streams across the Northern California high country.

The warning is in effect for the following areas:
Northeastern Sutter, Plumas County, Alpine County, Placer County, southeastern Shasta County, southern Lassen County, Amador County, Tuolumne County, northeastern Sacramento County, northeastern Stanislaus County, El Dorado County, Calaveras County, eastern Tehama County, Butte County, northeastern Glenn County, Sierra County, Yuba County, and Nevada County.

Several areas that could experience flooding are Roseville, Redding, Chico, Folsom, Rocklin, Paradise, Oroville, Grass Valley, Marysville, Sonora, Chester, and Cisco.

The warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday, the National Weather Service says.

Between 3 to 8 inches of rain could fall in the Sierra and foothills over the next few days.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia