Police K9, 2 Armed Robbery Suspects Shot In Elk Grove

BY Anser Hassan

ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Two suspects are in police custody following a shootout with Elk Grove police, after the two male suspects robbed a Jamba Juice store at gunpoint.

Police say they responded to a call of an armed robbery at the Jamba Juice located in the Laguna Gateway Plaza near West Stockton Boulevard Saturday at 8:30 p.m.

Police spotted two African American males who matched the suspects’ description. When officers tried to approach them, one of the suspects began firing at cops, hitting and wounding a police dog.

One suspect, who has shot at by police, surrendered.

The second suspect took off running but was later apprehended. He, too, was wounded by police fire.

The condition of the K9 was unknown.

A third female suspect was found in a car near the location. She has been linked to the robbery and is also in custody.

Police say they do not how much money was stolen.

Both injured suspects were taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.