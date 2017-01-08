STORM WATCH: Forecast | Creek & river levels | Sandbag locations | Weather app | Traffic

Roof Collapses At Former Yuba City Auto Shop

January 8, 2017 10:46 PM

YUBA COUNTY (CBS13) — Heavy rains and wind brought flooding and other concerns to the area on Sunday.

Simpson Lane was closed out of concern for significant flood water expected to come through. About four to seven feet of water was possible.

The roof of a former auto shop in Yuba City collapsed under heavy rain and ponding on the roof. The former tenants had left months ago, otherwise someone could have been seriously injured.

In Olivehurst, residents piled sandbags to keep puddling water out of their homes.

