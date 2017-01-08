Sacramento Weir Will Open For First Time In 10 Years To Flood Yolo Bypass

Follow CBS13 on Facebook | Instagram
YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — The gates of the Sacramento Weir are expected to open on Monday, allowing flooding of the Yolo Bypass.
A combination of rain and snowmelt from a warm storm have water levels rising quickly throughout the region.
Opening the wooden gates allows water to flow into the area, flooding out the Yolo Bypass in times of extreme rain.
This will be the first time it will be open since January 2006, which is the last time the region faced a storm of this significance.
Landowners are warned ahead of the bypass opening to move livestock and equipment from the area before its opening at some point on Monday.
Sunday’s storm has been problematic because heavy rain has mixed with warm temperatures to create a strong snowmelt. The surge in water has officials concerned as the flooding continues.
Monday will mark a calmer period between a pair of atmospheric river systems hitting the region. Another strong batch of rain is expected on Tuesday with nearly two more inches of rain expected in the Sacramento region.