STORM WATCH: Forecast | Creek & river levels | Sandbag locations | Weather app | Traffic

Sacramento Weir Will Open For First Time In 10 Years To Flood Yolo Bypass

January 8, 2017 5:03 PM
Filed Under: sacramento weir, Yolo Bypass

Follow CBS13 on Facebook | Instagram

YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — The gates of the Sacramento Weir are expected to open on Monday, allowing flooding of the Yolo Bypass.

A combination of rain and snowmelt from a warm storm have water levels rising quickly throughout the region.

Opening the wooden gates allows water to flow into the area, flooding out the Yolo Bypass in times of extreme rain.

ALSO READ: Car Crashes Off Highway 49 Into Creek; Girl, 12, Rescued

This will be the first time it will be open since January 2006, which is the last time the region faced a storm of this significance.

Landowners are warned ahead of the bypass opening to move livestock and equipment from the area before its opening at some point on Monday.

Sunday’s storm has been problematic because heavy rain has mixed with warm temperatures to create a strong snowmelt. The surge in water has officials concerned as the flooding continues.

Monday will mark a calmer period between a pair of atmospheric river systems hitting the region. Another strong batch of rain is expected on Tuesday with nearly two more inches of rain expected in the Sacramento region.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia