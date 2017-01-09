STORM WATCH: Forecast | Creek & river levels | Sandbag locations | Weather app | Traffic

Authorities: Don’t Blindly Follow GPS To Get Around Sierra I-80 Closures

January 9, 2017 9:29 AM
Filed Under: Sierra County

SIERRA COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities are warning people to not just blindly follow their GPS when trying to get over the mountains.

The Washoe Sheriff says multiple vehicles are stuck on Henness Pass Road.

Drivers might be tempted to find another way through the Sierra due to westbound Interstate 80 being closed, but Henness Pass is just not a safe alternative.

Henness Pass is a mostly unpaved road that is usually unpassable in winter. Even in ideal conditions, four-wheel drive or a high-clearance car are strongly advised to get across the road.

Westbound I-80 in the Sierra remains closed through the morning due to mudslides, while eastbound has been reopened.

