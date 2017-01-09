Authorities Warn: Don’t Cause An Incident, Look From A Distance

NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) – The storm that rolled through over the weekend is making for some dramatic scenes in nature, but authorities are warning people to look from a distance so they don’t become part of a dramatic rescue.
The Nevada County Fire JOA tweeted a cautionary photo early Monday afternoon of a man perched precariously below a bridge on the Yuba River. It appears the man is trying to take a photo.
As officials note, the water gushing around him is flowing 20,000 cubic feet per second.
Rescue crews have been busy pulling people out of dangerous situations during and after the storms. A man was rescued from rising waters in Sacramento earlier Monday morning, while a 12-year-old girl had to be pulled from a car that crashed into a stream off Highway 49 on Sunday.