Both Directions Of I-80 In Sierra Reopened Following Cleanup Of Mudslide, Downed Lines

DONNER PASS (CBS13) – Caltrans is reopening westbound Interstate 80 after a mudslide had the road closed for hours.
A mudslide and downed power lines near Truckee forced authorities to close both directions of the roadway Sunday night. Crews managed to clear the downed lines by Monday morning, allowing the eastbound side of I-80 to be reopened.
It took a while longer for crews to clear the mudslide that closed the westbound side.
While the roadway is now open, Caltrans crews are still at the scene working on cleaning up more of the debris left by the slide. Drivers are advised to watch out for crews working on the side of the road.
Chain controls are in effect. Head here to find out where exactly you’ll need to put on chains.