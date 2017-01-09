STORM WATCH: Forecast | Creek & river levels | Sandbag locations | Weather app | Traffic

Sacramento Kings’ Twitter Account Throws Major Shade At Warriors Fans

January 9, 2017 10:40 AM
The New Year is just over a week old, but we may already have a contender for subtweet of the year.

The Golden State Warriors were in town to play the Kings Sunday night. Naturally, with Sacramento being relatively close to Oakland, many fans in Warriors gear could be spotted at Golden 1 Center.

With a major storm rolling through Northern California, whoever manages the Kings’ Twitter account had the opportunity to send out a perfectly topical tweet.

“Fair weather,” of course, alluding to the suspicious amount of people who have come out of the woodwork to claim themselves as Warriors fans now that Golden State is actually winning.

Sacramento got off to a fast start in Sunday night’s game, but Golden State eventually woke up after halftime and won 117-106 behind 30 points from Steph Curry and 28 points from Kevin Durant.

