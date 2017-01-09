Lefty’s Grill In Nevada County Damaged By Flood

NEVADA CITY (CBS13) – A creek bed near Lefty’s Grill turned into a raging river during Sunday’s storm, damaging the local favorite restaurant.
The raging water hammered the restaurant’s patio. Water even started seeping through the floor into the dining area and kitchen, forcing the business to close.
Luckily, they have a good support system and had dozens of people moving furniture and trying to pump as much water out as possible.
“Boy Scouts, family friends, you name it they all came,” said Lefty’s owner John Duncan.
Neighbors in Grass Valley are also doing their part to sandbag areas alongside raging creeks.
“It’s a little town in the foothills and it came together and everybody is sandbagging for people. We wouldn’t have gotten this far without the support,” Duncan said.
There are several low-lying areas that have been affected and many who are experiencing flooding also have had to deal with power outages.