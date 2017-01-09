STORM WATCH: Forecast | Creek & river levels | Sandbag locations | Weather app | Traffic

Lefty’s Grill In Nevada County Damaged By Flood

January 9, 2017 6:55 AM
Filed Under: grass valley, Nevada City, Nevada County

NEVADA CITY (CBS13) – A creek bed near Lefty’s Grill turned into a raging river during Sunday’s storm, damaging the local favorite restaurant.

The raging water hammered the restaurant’s patio. Water even started seeping through the floor into the dining area and kitchen, forcing the business to close.

Luckily, they have a good support system and had dozens of people moving furniture and trying to pump as much water out as possible.

“Boy Scouts, family friends, you name it they all came,” said Lefty’s owner John Duncan.

Neighbors in Grass Valley are also doing their part to sandbag areas alongside raging creeks.

“It’s a little town in the foothills and it came together and everybody is sandbagging for people. We wouldn’t have gotten this far without the support,” Duncan said.

There are several low-lying areas that have been affected and many who are experiencing flooding also have had to deal with power outages.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia