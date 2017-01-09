Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys start the show talking about the Raiders and Kings loss over the weekend. The guys then talked about the Raiders future and where they'll go from here. Finally, the guys ended the hour talking about the best and worst of the weekend. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour one here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/hour-110.mp3

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys start with "Three The Hard Way." Next, Levi Damien, Lead Writer and Editor in Chief for Silver and Black Pride, comes on to talk about the Raiders season, and what to expect from them over the off season. At the end of the hour the guys talk about Chip Kelly's future and if he's going back to College Football.

Listen to hour two here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/hour-211.mp3

Hour 3

In the final hour of the show the guys start by breaking down this weekend's NFL Playoff games and talk about who will go to the Conference Championships. Next, Keving McGuire, NBC College Football Talk, joins the guys to talk about tonight's College Football National Championship game between Alabama and Clemson. Next, the guys end the show by talking about what they've learned and what they've missed.