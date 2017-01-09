STORM WATCH: Forecast | Creek & river levels | Sandbag locations | Weather app | Traffic

Shark Sghting Forces Closure Of SoCal Beach

January 9, 2017 9:35 AM
Filed Under: Newport Beach

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A two-mile stretch of Orange County shoreline has been closed after a large shark was spotted.

Lifeguards say the 9-to-10 foot shark was seen Sunday afternoon just off the Huntington Beach Pier.

The Orange County Register reports the sighting led authorities to shut down a surf contest and order a 24-hour closure of the water for a mile in each direction from the pier.

The Scholastic Surf Series contest was in its quarterfinal heat when lifeguards ordered everyone out of the water.

