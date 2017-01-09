Steadily on Repeat; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 1/9

Hour 1

It’s a Monday on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie, hear the fellas break down the weekend’s action around the NFL wild card weekend and the latest around the Kings and Demarcus Cousins. All that and more on The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie.

Listen to hour one here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/hour-111.mp3

Hour 2

Listen as Doug and Grant take and receive tons of calls on what the Kings need to do with Demarcus Cousins as the trade deadline approaches, along with what may be the best move for the team moving forward. All that and more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie.

Listen to hour two here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/hour-212.mp3

Hour 3

In hour three of the show, the head coach of the Sacramento Kings Dave Joerger joined Doug and Grant and spoke about the loss vs the Warriors and previewed the next game vs Detroit Pistons. Plus former Kings coach and current CSN Analyst Gary St Jean joined the fellas and spoke about the Golden State Warriors and the NBA.

Listen to hour three here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/hour-312.mp3

Hour 4

In hour four, the fellas discuss the breaking news that Derrick Rose not reporting to work tonight for the Knicks along with no one knowing any of his whereabouts. That plus more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie, heard daily 3-7 PM only on Sports 1140 KHTK.