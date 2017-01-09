Steadily on Repeat; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 1/9

January 9, 2017 7:30 PM
Hour 1 

DALLAS, TX - DECEMBER 07: DeMarcus Cousins #15 of the Sacramento Kings takes on the Dallas Mavericks in the first half at American Airlines Center on December 7, 2016 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

It’s a Monday on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie, hear the fellas break down the weekend’s action around the NFL wild card weekend and the latest around the Kings and Demarcus Cousins. All that and more on The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie.

Listen to hour one here:

 

Hour 2

(Photo by Cameron Browne/NBAE via Getty Images)

 Listen as Doug and Grant take and receive tons of calls on what the Kings need to do with Demarcus Cousins as the trade deadline approaches, along with what may be the best move for the team moving forward. All that and more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie.

Listen to hour two here: 

Hour 3

(Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)

In hour three of the show, the head coach of the Sacramento Kings Dave Joerger joined Doug and Grant and spoke about the loss vs the Warriors and previewed the next game  vs Detroit Pistons. Plus former Kings coach and current CSN Analyst Gary St Jean joined the fellas and spoke about the Golden State Warriors and the NBA.

 

Listen to hour three here: 

Hour 4

(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

In hour four, the fellas discuss the breaking news that Derrick Rose not reporting to work tonight for the Knicks along with no one knowing any of his whereabouts. That plus more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie, heard daily 3-7 PM only on Sports 1140 KHTK.

Listen to hour four here:

